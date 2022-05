PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The Prestonsburg Police Department and Prestonsburg Fire Department are warning residents to take precautions in the high water.

Authorities say they have responded to multiple water rescue calls this afternoon due to flash flooding in low-lying areas of the county.

According to the PPD, Abbott Creek Road is impassible at this time.

The departments are urging drivers not to attempt to drive through high water.