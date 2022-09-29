PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The Prestonsburg Police Department has announced a new assignment for K-9 Officer Nelson – a life of retirement with his human sister and best friend!

K-9 Nelson was partnered with PPD Officer Jacob Chaffins, 28, who was tragically killed in the line of duty after a June 30 ambush in the town of Allen along with PPD Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago.

Nelson became Chaffins’ partner in August 2021, the PPD says. They had been working together just under a year. In that time, the “vicious criminal catcher” quickly became a huge part of the Chaffins family, including Officer Chaffins’ young daughter, Paisley.

Adding to the heartache as the families and the Floyd County community mourned their fallen officers, Nelson and Paisley were separated after her father’s death.

“After we lost Jake, Mayor Stapleton Chief Woods, Deputy Chief Shurtleff and the entire department made our mission to ensure that Paisley wasn’t going to lose her bestest boy Nelson too,” the PPD said in a Facebook post.

However, doing things the right way takes some time, officers said. So, according to the PPD, at the city council meeting on Sept. 26, 2022, Mayor Les Stapleton entertained the city council’s motion to declare Nelson “surplus property,” and reunite him in “his fur-ever home” with the Chaffins family. The motion made by Council Member Kaye Willis, passed a vote unanimously, the PPD said.

Passing the motion meant Nelson could retire from his duties as an officer to watch over and play with his human sister, Paisley. Officers say the pair were thrilled to be reunited after nearly three months apart.

Retired PPD K-9 Nelson and Paisley (Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department)

“As I write this post, my heart swells recalling the squeal Paisley let out as Sgt. Bingham pulled in to bring him back home where he’s been gone from since the night of June 30th – and Nelson didn’t hide his enthusiasm either,” the PPD shared in a Facebook post. “He knew exactly where he was supposed to be.

Officers say Paisley had a basket of toys waiting for Nelson upon their reunion.

“We hope he enjoys retirement with his equally-as-hyper sister!” the PPD said.