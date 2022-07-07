FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—It has been a heartbreaking week full of grief and too many final goodbyes in Floyd County, Kentucky.

Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins (Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department)

Hundreds of first responders, friends, family and neighbors gathered on Thursday to honor their fallen hero Officer Jacob Chaffins, one of three officers killed in an ambush on July 1. A procession was held by first responders from Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio to lead Officer Chaffins to the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

Officers saluted Chaffins’ American flag-draped casket as he was brought into the building. The funeral will begin at 1:00 p.m., and following the funeral, hundreds of officers from around the area will gather to give him a final salute before he is laid to rest.

Officer Chaffins was just 28 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

He is survived by his wife Savannah and his daughter Paisley.

A police K-9 named Drago, a German Shepherd handled by Officer Chaffins, was also killed in the shootout. On Friday, there will be a memorial service for Drago.