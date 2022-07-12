PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The Prestonsburg Police Department is sharing a message of thanks for the outpour of support the department and their families have received following the ambush that took the lives of three law enforcement officers and a K-9 in Floyd County.

Two of the officers killed in the June 30 ambush were Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins. Frasure died that night, and Chaffins died of his injuries on Friday, July 1.

Frasure, Chaffins, Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Drago were all laid to rest last week. Law enforcement officers from across the state and country traveled to Floyd County for the fallen heroes’ services.

Last night, the Prestonsburg Police Department shared the following statement in a Facebook post on the continued support that has helped them through this difficult time.

“The last eleven days have been excruciating. From the first call for help to the last service eight days later – time has moved as a blur – as fast as slow could be. Words cannot describe it. The event alone, without the loss of life was enough to end a career. We say all of that to say this: you have ALL made it a little easier. For the community, near and far, to rally around us and one another has been astounding. Thank you to all of you who cry Prestonsburg, either side of the isle, no matter what or where. I’ve seen people who I know have staunchly different social views embrace one another. People who we had never expected to be right there for us. We received personal calls from the Commissioner of the NYPD, messages from the Superintendent of Chicago Police, the Orange County, CA Sheriff’s Office and so many more. Without request or hesitation, the City of Pikeville, The City of Coal Run, The City of Paintsville and The City of Ashland stepped up to provide complete police and assist with fire coverage at the level of professionalism you expect from us. Tonight – and into the future, we press forward. We work to carry on the spotless legacy of these amazing men. We work to heal. We love you, near and far.” Prestonsburg Police Department

Last week, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office also thanked the community for the support they’ve shown for the departments and the loved ones of the fallen officers.

“The prayers and support from our community has been overwhelming. We are thankful and sincerely touched by the support from our fellow Floyd Countians, as well as the outpouring of from all across our nation….Please continue to pray for my staff, deputies and their families as we navigate the difficult days ahead,” the sheriff’s office said in part in a Facebook post.

Frasure had served the PPD since 1983, a 39-year career, and Chaffins joined the PPD in 2019. In a post announcing Chaffins’ End of Watch, the PPD says Chaffins also served as an EMT and firefighter. Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton also confirmed Chaffins was a member of the Army National Guard.

Petry had worked in law enforcement for 31 years, serving two years with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, 15 years with the KSP and 14 years with the Prestonsburg Police Department. Drago was a Belgian Malinois who specialized in drug detection who had worked for the FCSO for six years.