PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Due to a “long time, successful relationship” with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, the Prestonsburg Police Department is giving away child safety seats.

Police say the seats will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis and is no-questions-asked.

They say if you or someone you know needs a child safety seat and for it to be installed by a certified technician call 606-886-1010 and ask for Ptl. Josh Hinkle.