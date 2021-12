CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Tonight at 6 p.m. on WOWK 13 News, Amanda Barren will be sitting down with Cassie Johnson’s friends and family, one year after her tragic death.

Officer Cassie Johnson was shot in the line of duty on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 and died two days later on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was responding to a parking violation.