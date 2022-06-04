CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The city of Charleston saw its first post-COVID Pride festival on Saturday.

The festival is being held in Slack Plaza along Summers Ave., and there was a huge crowd of people in attendance.

There were multiple vendors, music and flags everywhere.

People also got to see Drag Race performances.

Those in attendance say they’re happy to see the festival back in action after a COVID-19 hiatus.

“It’s awesome, especially in West Virginia,” said attendee Erin Freeman. “We all get to come out, we all get to be different, we all get to just live our lives and be our authentic self, it’s awesome. Literally like COVID took everything away so I’m just happy to see everyone perform.”