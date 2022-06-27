HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-choice groups have been standing their ground on their opposition to this, while pro-life supporters applaud this action.

Locally, the subject has divided the Tri-State. Those who are pro-choice say they feel a constitutional right has been revoked.

In the city of Huntington Sunday afternoon, a local group of pro-choice protesters stood outside the Cabell County Courthouse voicing their frustration with lawmakers and also concerns for women’s health across the nation.

Kaitlen Christian, the event organizer, says cases involving issues including “Ectopic Pregnancy and Sepsis Uterus” will no longer be eligible for abortion. “We are not backing down, we are standing up for our rights. Women are going to die because of this and that’s very scary,” Christian says.

While the rally was filled with pro-choice advocates, there are also those who were not in attendance who believe the supreme court’s decision was the right one.

Mitch Wells says he has always been against abortion and he believes “from the conception that it is a child and it should not be killed.” Many who agree with this also sighted “religious reasons” for being against abortion altogether.

According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, politicians are expected to meet and strategize this week before making a final decision for the state.