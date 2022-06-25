CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People were making their voices heard on the steps of the Federal Courthouse in Charleston on Friday after the landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The West Virginia Women’s Health Center Executive Director says they notified about 70 people that they couldn’t follow through with their abortion appointments after the decision.

Instead, they’ll be helping those women get access to out-of-state abortions.

One protester tells us she marched for women’s rights in Washington in the 1980s, and that she’s sad to see so many young people having to come out and fight again.



