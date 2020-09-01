Pro-wrestling fundraiser to honor dedicated fan, beloved teacher

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) Most people in the tri-state area knew Ben Musick as a beloved teacher. But he was also a major fan and supporter of pro-wrestling. This week, Musick passed away after suffering an aneurysm. Now the wrestling community is rallying to host a fundraiser for Musick’s family.

“He came up to me after the first time he saw me wrestle and he said ‘hey man I really enjoyed that match I hope to see you around more’,” said wrestler Casey King.

Those words of encouragement from Musick after a match almost 3 years ago stuck with King. When he heard what was going on with Musick he wanted to do something to help his family. Organizing a wrestling show is outside of his comfort zone.

“I have a great support system around me and people who know what they are doing. I’m not a promoter. But I am just trying to help the Musick family out as much as I can. And what better way than a wrestling show because he was such a wrestling fan,” King said.

The show is called “Benefit for Ben” and it features matches he would have loved.

“I’ve contacted all of his favorites that I could. I got a list from his best friend and his girlfriend and I got as many of them as I could to put on a show,” King said.

Because of COVID-19 fans won’t be able to attend the show in person. They’ll get a link so they can watch it from home on YouTube if they donate a minimum of $10.

“The Modern Woodmen of America will be matching up to $2,500 so your $10 is actually worth $20 to the family,” King said. For him and the others involved with the show it is a way to thank someone who never hesitated to lift others up and remind them of their potential.

“He traveled. He wasn’t just coming to see me but every time he’d be at a show that I was on he’d always come up and be like ‘good job man, I’m glad to see you are getting out there’. And that means a lot to me,” King said.

All of the proceeds will go to the Musick family to help with medical bills and funeral expenses. The show will be available for viewing on September 19th for those who have donated at least the minimum amount. For information on how to donate or watch the show click here.