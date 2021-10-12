Probable cause found against man in connection to wife’s murder

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Wayne County Magistrate Court found probable cause for murder and concealment of a body against a man in connection to the death of his wife, according to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office.

Donald Herald, 58, was charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a body after the body of his wife, 69-year-old Marcella Herald, was found in the trunk of his car on Oct. 6 at their home in the Prichard area of Wayne County.

Officials say Marcella Herald was last seen or heard from on Sept. 11, but her disappearance was not reported until the same week her body was found.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says the case has been bound over to the grand jury. The magistrate cannot set bond on a murder charge, but officials say a $250,000 cash bond has been set for concealment of a body.