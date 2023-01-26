KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Daniels-Boyd was sentenced today to a determinant term of 10 years in a jail or correctional facility, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In April 2020, Daniels-Boyd and another man were charged with malicious wounding and first-degree robbery in a shooting at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. Daniels-Boyd was 18 at the time of the incident.

According to statements in court today, Daniels-Boyd was put into the Youthful Offender Program, which he did complete, rather than sentenced to a correctional facility after the initial crime.