Production officially stops at AK Steel’s Ashland plant

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – What was once a booming manufacturing employer, saw it’s production come to a stop Monday morning.

In January of this year, AK Steel announced the closing of the Ashland Works plant. Now, of the approximate 240 employees left, the operations employees will finish out the rest of this week and maintenance employees will be there the remainder of the year.

“I’ve been through several shutdowns that we’ve had,” Travis Cassidy, senior maintenance inspector, said. “We had shutdown with the mindset they were going to start back up.”

The Ashland plant was idled three years ago, and Cassidy, who’s been with the company for two decades, says he’s not as confident this time.

“The morale, to say the least, is kind of low, but we’ve got a job to do and it’s still a paycheck that we get coming, at least, for the next six weeks or so,” Cassidy said.

With economic downturn hitting sections of manufacturing, Cassidy says he’s lucky enough to have found somewhere to go once it’s all said and done.

“These are world class guys, they really are, they’ll pull through,” Cassidy said. “I believe they’ll make it. There will be a job for them. If people’s willing to work, they’ll find work.”

AK Steel says closing the plant will save them $40 million annually.