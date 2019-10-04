Professional Bull Riding returns to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Grab your cowboy hats, shine your finest boots, and saddle up because this weekend Professional Bull Riding is returning to the Mountain State. It’ll be bulls and blood, dust and mud, and the roar of a Huntington crowd as toughest 8 seconds on dirt takes place at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

“[It’s] going to be the best guys versus the best bulls in the world,” said Professional Bull Rider Bryan Titman. “It’s man versus best, so it’s the best show on earth.”

Titman is 31 years old. The Fort Worth, Texas native has been riding professionally since he was a teenager. However, his passion started when he was only 3 years old.

“I started when I was a little bitty kid,” said Titman. “My dad and grandpa rode bulls, so that’s kind of all I’ve ever known. I started off on sheep, calves, steers, and worked my way up.”

Now, he travels around the country, competing at different venues 8 seconds at a time. That may seem like a blink of an eye to most, but Ritman says when you’re on an angry bull, time goes by in slow motion.

Titman showed us his gear, including chaps, ropes, a helmet, and his vest.

“[The vest] protects your organs. It’s made of like an egg-shaped type crate, and when a bull steps on you, it kind of expands, it pushes away from you.”

But guys like Bryan are not the only ones that will be competing on Friday and Saturday, the bulls will, too.

“There’s $200,000 dollars on the line each night,” said Wes Bruce, CEO of the ‘Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge.’ “The winning team gets $100 grand [Friday night, and] the winning team [Saturday] night gets $100 grand so, pretty big stakes.”

Tickets start at $15 dollars per person. You can buy the whole seat, but you’ll only need the edge. You can purchase tickets at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena box office, or through Ticketmaster.