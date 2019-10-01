Professional meat cutting competition comes to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It wasn’t hockey players or figure skaters taking the ice at South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena Tuesday! It was 29 professional meat-cutters from around Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

This is the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge put on by Texas Roadhouse.

“Perfect steak is what we are looking for in this competition – it has to be a perfect world, if the thicknesses are off just a hair in thickness even though it’s a nice steak it’s going to get kicked,” says Buddy Walker, a Texas Roadhouse product coach.

The competitors will be judged on speed, quality, and yield. Two competitors will go on to semi-finals where they’ll compete for the opportunity to participate in the 2020 National Meat Cutting Challenge.