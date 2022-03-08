CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman who’s dedicated her time to helping the helpless is being recognized by being presented the Key to the City.

Margaret Taylor is the Program Director for the YWCA of Charleston’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families. Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has now presented Taylor with a Key to the City.

She has spent 37 years providing care to the city’s most vulnerable.

Taylor has played a pivotal role in the success of the YWCA and provided the city’s homeless population with support and guidance they otherwise wouldn’t have.

Taylor has announced she has plans to retire in the near future.