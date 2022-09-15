CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia residents participating in some government assistance programs are able to qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

According to the WV DHHR, the ACP provides eligible households with a discount toward their internet services for up to $30 per month.

DHHR says households qualify for the ACP if someone within the household participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid, WIC (Special Supplemental Nutritional Program for Women, Infants and Children), Supplemental Security Income, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit, Free and Reduced-Priced School Lunch program or School Breakfast program (including at U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Eligibility Provision Schools, or received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year.

When applying for the ACP, applicants may need to show a card, letter or other official document as proof of their participation in one of the qualifying programs, says the WV DHHR. Officials say residents who have an income below 200% or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines may also qualify for ACP.

According to the WV DHHR, the ACP also provides a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a desktop computer, laptop or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes between $10 and $50 toward the purchase price.

To apply for the program, applicants can go to the FCC’s website to apply online or print out a physical application to mail.