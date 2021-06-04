Program offering incentives for vaccination boosts local economy

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – From trucks to cold hard cash many states in our area are offering huge incentives to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of St.Albans and area churches teamed up Friday to do something similar but with a twist that also boosts the local economy. People who stopped by the vaccination clinic at First Presbyterian Church along Kanawha Terrace Friday didn’t just get their COVID vaccine, they also received a $20 gift card to a local business.

Donna Carrico stopped by Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes to pick up a treat but it didn’t cost her anything. All she had to do was get vaccinated.

“I think it is fantastic, I really do,” she said. Carrico was one of many people who stopped by the clinic.

The “Immunity for the Community” project gathered 300 gift cards from St. Albans area businesses and gave them to people as they were leaving the clinic.

“I love it. I think it is a great way to draw people in and just give a little bit more incentive besides good health to get this done,” said Rebecca Bashore.

But St. Albans Vice Mayor Walter Hall said it is not just the people getting vaccinated that benefit. Businesses donated the gift cards but the city has allotted money to reimburse them.

“It is a boost to the individual, a boost to the business and a boost to our economy,” Hall said.

He said leaders in Point Pleasant and Logan have already reached out hoping to use their model to do something similar.

