CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Board of Education announced the “Every Student Prepared for Success” program to help boost the Mountain State’s test scores.

The goal is to give students a strong foundation in reading, writing and math. Part of the push is to recruit teachers and principals and to push the “Three E’s” at the high school level. They include: education, employment and enlistment.

“I cannot accept a child not being able to read and not have success in life. If they cannot read, they cannot thrive,” David Roach, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, said.

West Virginia students have consistently ranked below the national average in reading and math tests.