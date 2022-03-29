CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — In just a few weeks, the 100,000 square-foot warehouse off of Route 60 in Ona will be more than just new construction.

David Lieving, president and CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council says it will mean opportunity.

“Keeping people employed is important. People have obligations, they need to make their payments, their mortgage payments, their truck payments, and so it helps our economy immensely,” Lieving says.

The $16.5 million dollar building will house PepsiCo Beverages North America’s warehouse and distribution center.

“We’ve worked on this project for quite some time. So it probably goes back at least seven years…With Pepsi, we had to find the right location for them…They have a reach more towards the eastern part of Kanawha County even so they want to do distribution from this facility and they want to reach the Huntington and Charleston Markets both,” Lieving says.

Lieving says employees at the Pepsi facility in Huntington’s West End will transfer to this new, more modern distribution facility.

Meanwhile, just down the road in Scott Depot, drivers along I-64 have been able to watch the construction of the new Frito-Lay North America facility.

“We’re just excited that they’re here and that people can finally start seeing some progress on the location…They will be retaining some jobs here in Putnam County as well as adding some additional jobs to the facility. They’re going to be doubling their size of the physical location which will obviously call for more employees,” says Ashley Alford Glance, president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.

This 70,000 square-foot, $16 million dollar location is expected to open in the fall.

Workers from the Poca facility will transfer to this location.

Together, the two sites will create 25 new full-time jobs in addition the jobs being retained.

We’ve reached out to representatives from PepsiCo, and are working to find out when the hiring process will begin.