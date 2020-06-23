Project Parkersburg identifies more than 120 pounds of meth

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Parkersburg woman was sentenced to five years in prison in federal court today for her part in a drug trafficking ring.

Stephanie Eldred, 45, of Parkersburg was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a statement sent to 13 News by United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Stuart said Eldred admitted she was part of a drug trafficking ring operating in and around Parkersburg between February and October 2018. She said she distributed more than 200 grams of methamphetamine that had been supplied by co-defendant Terrence McGuirk.

“Eldred is one of 16 defendants convicted by my office as a result of Project Parkersburg,” Stuart said. “When we took this multi-state network of drug traffickers down, it was a huge win for the City of Parkersburg. An historic quantity of meth, as well as significant amounts of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine were seized. There is no doubt that the collaborative efforts of law enforcement saved lives.”

Eldred is being prosecuted as part of Project Parkersburg, a long-term, joint investigation resulting in at least 29 individuals being charged in federal and state court and the seizure of 121 pounds of ICE methamphetamine, six kilograms of cocaine, 217 grams of heroin and 478 grams of fentanyl.

