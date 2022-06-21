Fields to be turfed in Charleston (Photo Courtesy: City of Charleston)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 10 city-owned athletic fields will soon become turf fields as a part of a multi-million-dollar project.

The project was announced by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Tuesday.

The City of Charleston says the contract with Turf Alliance was approved by City Council during its meeting on Tuesday.

They say it will be good for up to $8.1 million.

The fields to be turfed include:

Bigley Field 1 – Upper

Bigley Field 2 – Lower

Cato Park Lower Soccer Field

Cato Park Upper Soccer Field

Kanawha City League Little Field

Kanawha City Softball / University of Charleston Field

Martin Luther King Jr. Center Complex

North Charleston Little League Field

Power Park Field

Suppa Little League / Softball Field

The city says Turf Alliance has used synthetic turf for many athletic fields, municipal parks and recreation fields.

Fields to be turfed in Charleston (Photo Courtesy: City of Charleston)

The press release says work on the project is expected to start in late Summer or in early Fall.