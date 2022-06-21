CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 10 city-owned athletic fields will soon become turf fields as a part of a multi-million-dollar project.
The project was announced by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Tuesday.
The City of Charleston says the contract with Turf Alliance was approved by City Council during its meeting on Tuesday.
They say it will be good for up to $8.1 million.
The fields to be turfed include:
- Bigley Field 1 – Upper
- Bigley Field 2 – Lower
- Cato Park Lower Soccer Field
- Cato Park Upper Soccer Field
- Kanawha City League Little Field
- Kanawha City Softball / University of Charleston Field
- Martin Luther King Jr. Center Complex
- North Charleston Little League Field
- Power Park Field
- Suppa Little League / Softball Field
The city says Turf Alliance has used synthetic turf for many athletic fields, municipal parks and recreation fields.
The press release says work on the project is expected to start in late Summer or in early Fall.