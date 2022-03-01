CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—If you have a student going to college soon there is an important deadline you don’t want to miss. The PROMISE Scholarship application is due today, March 1. Besides the academic requirements, students also have to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to qualify.

Ben Zachariah is a sophomore at Marshall University and a PROMISE Scholar. “It has been good. That is probably my most substantial scholarship right now is through PROMISE,” Zachariah said.

The PROMISE Scholarship is a merit-based financial aid program for West Virginia High School graduates planning to attend one of the state’s two or four-year colleges or universities.

Zachariah said completing the FAFSA was intimidating at first.

“I think most of the scare factor is just the scale, the amount, of questions and things to fill out,” he said. “But by the end of it, I realized it wasn’t as bad as I amped it up to be in my head.”

Leaders at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission say so far more high school seniors have completed the form this year than last year at the same time.

“We’ve been able to do in-person outreach by getting out into the high schools and helping students fill out the FAFSA,” said HEPC Senior Director of Financial Aid Brian Weingart. “So we’ve seen an increase among high school students. But we’ve seen a drop among college students and adults filling out the FAFSA and so that is where the concern is.”

Anyone not applying for PROMISE has until April 15 to do the FAFSA. Those meeting the academic requirements for PROMISE and hoping to get up to $5,000 for tuition and fees have to do the form before the end of the day.

“We live in the eastern panhandle and going out of state in Virginia schools is really expensive,” Zachariah said. “Marshall specifically offered me a lot of financial aid and having that West Virginia PROMISE scholarship sort of sealed the deal for me.”

There is help available if students or their parents need help completing the FAFSA. You can find more resources here.