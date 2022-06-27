CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Proposed drastic cuts to three Veterans Affairs Medical Centers in West Virginia will not happen, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

In April, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs issued a report that recommended three VA medical centers in the Mountain state be greatly scaled back. Had this happened, services at the Clarksburg, Huntington, and Beckley VA hospitals including the emergency rooms, surgeries and most of the inpatient services would have been eliminated, leaving the facilities to run more like urgent care clinics than hospitals.

BREAKING…. Proposed drastic cuts to three VA Medical Centers in West Virginia will NOT happen @WOWK13News @WVTonight @Sen_JoeManchin pic.twitter.com/8j246b7dHp — Mark Curtis (@MarkCurtisWOWK) June 27, 2022

Leaders in the state were concerned the proposal would both make it more difficult for veterans in West Virginia to access medical care and negatively impact economic development efforts within the state. Leaders were also worried losing the services at the hospitals would mean veterans would be sent to the smaller, already over-burdened VA medical outpatient clinics around the state, affecting the quality of care at those facilities.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito had also previously joined the chorus of people speaking out against the now-defunct proposals.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more details about the decision to drop the proposed cuts.