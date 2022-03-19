LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Plans are in the works to build a new jail in Lawrence County Ohio, but the location has some Ironton residents concerned.

“No one can actually say they want to have a jail in their backyard,” said Ironton resident, Carolyn Palmer.

The proposed location is on Lorain St. at the old Lombard School lot.

Lawrence County Commissioners said this spot would be big enough to accommodate more inmates, but as you might imagine people who live in this area are saying “not in my back yard.”

“If they escape in a residential area there’s so many places they can hide,” said Ironton resident, Charles Wilds. “They can get in people’s houses. I mean they are literally 10 feet away from houses. It’s the worst possible placement they could have thought of.”

Lawrence County Commissioner, Dr. Colton Copley, said this location has the space the county needs for a bigger jail, as the current jail only has 50 beds. The jail commissioners want to build would hold 200.

“When people come to visit there will be a lot of traffic and it will just be a very busy place,” said Palmer. “If they’re having a 200-bed jail then there is 200 inmates. Then there’s the workers that work there and then there’s all the visitors.”

Copley said the location is not set in stone, and that they are still exploring other areas.

The new jail isn’t a done deal, it would be paid for in part with a half percent sales tax increase that voters will consider when they head to the polls in May. The other money would come from the state.