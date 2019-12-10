Proposed project could cause some major changes to I-64 in Cabell County

CULLODEN, W.Va. (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Highways held an informational public meeting Monday evening on a proposed project that could cause some major changes to I-64 in Cabell County.

It’s called the Culloden Interchange Project. The project proposes to replace the bridges carrying eastbound and westbound I-64 over County Route 60/21 (Benedict Road), adding a diamond interchange at the location of these bridges (Milepost 32), upgrades to Route 60/21 to a three-lane connector road from the new diamond interchange to Virginia Avenue and alternative from Virginia Avenue to US Route 60.

West Virginia Division of Highways

“We have a lot of positive remarks”, says Dirar Ahmad of the West Virginia DOH Engineering Division, “Many people commented that they’ve been hearing about this project for many years and we assure them it’s a reality because the funding is there”.

According to Ahmad, the project will allow instant access to I-64 for both citizens and businesses. It will alleviate traffic as well as help with economic growth in the area.

“This is the best thing to come to Culloden since I-64 was built-in 1964”, according to Culloden resident David Shirkey.

According to the West Virginia DOH Impact Table, only ten residentials and one business will be affected by the project. The Engineering Division says residents affected are given a heads up far in advance and get help to relocate. West Virginia DOH expects the environmental process to be cleared in March 2020.