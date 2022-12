CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The prosecution will continue to call witnesses Thursday in the murder case against Carl Rose, Jr.

Rose is accused of shooting and killing a man who he says was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife in 2021 at a Milton gas station.

Prosecutors say that James Oldham was walking away from the situation and the fatal gunshot wounds were in his back.

State testimonies are expected to rest and more witnesses will be called on Thursday.