Prosecutor’s office: ‘no criminal wrongdoing’ by Charleston PD in April shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Assistant Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Don Morris says the prosecutor’s office has found “no criminal wrongdoing” by Charleston Police Department officers involved in a shooting Friday, April 30, 2021.

Morris says Denaul Dickerson, 33, has a pending felony charge and is presumed innocent at this time. He also says they will not be releasing further information on the shooting that could impact the fairness of any criminal proceedings against Dickerson.

“Mr. Dickerson has a pending felony charge and is presumed innocent,” Morris said. “Our office found no criminal wrongdoing by the officers involved.”

Around 12:45 p.m. Friday, April 30, Charleston Police responded to Washington Street West and Greendale Drive regarding reports of a man allegedly threatening another person with a knife. At the scene, officers confronted a Black man identified as Dickerson.

Officers said while they were trying to gather Dickerson’s information, he allegedly became agitated and ran out into traffic, then turned to confront officers with a knife.

According to CPD, an officer closed distance to deploy a stun gun and Dickerson made a “lunging movement” at which point two officers fired upon him. According to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, officers immediately rendered aid to Dickerson and emergency personnel arrived at the scene within two minutes.

Hunt also said Dickerson had an existing bench warrant for an alleged brandishing incident in 2020. No officers were injured in the incident.