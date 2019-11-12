Protecting your home during the cold months

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Winter has officially begun in the tristate region with the season’s first snowfall. Freezing temperatures can cause your home to be at risk of weather-related issues if not properly prevented.

Local hardware stores are the perfect place to buy everything you need to prevent major problems that can cost you a lot of money for a lot less.

Cold weather can cause pipes in your home to burst if not properly insulated, which can cost roughly $1,000 in repairs.

Items you can find at the hardware store include fiberglass pipe wrap that will insulate your pipes.

The cold months can also cost you a lot of money if your home is constantly losing heat. Adhesive door sweeps and weather seals are items that can seal cracks in your doors and windows preventing heat from escaping.

Pile Hardware Owners, Bill Pile said, “Anything you do to prevent the cold from getting in and the hot from getting out is going to make it better and just go from there and do the best you can. We’ve all in our life have had to do the best we could.”

You can also use old newspaper to insulate your pipes or leave a constant drip from your faucet as free alternatives.

On average, items to weather-proof your house costs about $100.