HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Protestors against police brutality are marching around Ritter Park in Huntington.
We’ll bring you full coverage tonight on 13 News.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Americans return to space in their own ride!
- Juvenile charged in Huntington homicide
- Protest against police violence now happening in Huntington
- Rep. Joyce Beatty, Columbus City Council President Hardin pepper-sprayed during protest
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 35,034 cases, 2,149 deaths
- Chicago mayor slams Trump over tweet concerning shooting protesters
- LIVE UPDATES: NASA launches historic crewed SpaceX mission from Cape Canaveral
- Beshear activates KY National Guard
- SpaceX, NASA moving ahead with historic launch, weather permitting
- CPD asks for help in identifying early-morning shooting suspects