1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE UPDATES: NASA making second attempt at historic launch of crewed SpaceX mission Updates: George Floyd protests grow in cities across the U.S.

Protest against police violence now happening in Huntington

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Protestors against police brutality are marching around Ritter Park in Huntington.

We’ll bring you full coverage tonight on 13 News.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories