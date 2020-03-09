No arrests in protest at Columbia Gas Transmission in Charleston

UPDATE 3/9/2020 2:20 P.M.: Charleston police say no arrests were made after a protest this morning at the TC Energy building (formerly known as the Columbia Gas building).

A press release from Chief James “Tyke” Hunt says CPD was notified of a “large group of protestors at and inside” the building around 7:20 a.m. CPD then requested assistance as a precaution from neighboring agencies due to the unknown size or intentions of the group.

A TC Energy employee met officers at the scene saying the protesters were not permitted to be there and needed to leave immediately. Officers started communicating with the group trying to attempt a peaceful resolution. The group, Appalachians Against Pipelines, was told they could exercise their right to protest if they did so in a lawful manner, but to do so they needed to leave or they could be arrested.

The protestors say they were defending their unceded land in British Columbia where they claim pipeline construction is hurting their people and their land. The protest here in Charleston began in the lobby where it continued to move outside – where police had to get the crowd under control.

Police say the group did not comply, and officers took steps to move the crowd outside. Most of the protesters moved after the final warning. According to a press release from CPD, only a few scrapes and bruises were reported during the initial enforcement to vacate the property. Police say they found two females who had bound themselves together during the protest but resolved the issue without any incident and the group dispersed shortly after.

Police say the company told them they wish to prosecute, so charges will be filed by way of summonses as the protester’s identities are discovered. Trespassing will apply to all identified offenders and more serious charges could come pending the findings of the investigation, according to the Charleston Police Department.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a large group of protesters have gathered in the lobby of Columbia Gas Transmission at 1700 MacCorkle Avenue.

According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, the group is acting in solidarity with the Indigenous Wet’suwet’en people, who are defending their unceded land in so-called British Columbia, Canada, from the Coastal GasLink Pipeline and other unwanted, dangerous pipeline projects. The Coastal GasLink Pipeline is a project of TC Energy (formerly known as TransCanada).

According to the group, they shut down the TC Energy Headquarters. Outside the building, a warrior flag symbolizing Indigenous power has been raised. Banners on site read “SOLIDARITY WITH WET’SUWET’EN,” “YOU ARE ON STOLEN LAND,” and “JUSTICE FOR Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, or MMIW.

Mama Julz, Oglala Lakota and founder of the Mothers Against Meth Alliance, explained her decision to take action, saying, “My territory is experiencing a meth epidemic, and many missing and murdered relatives. All the drugs and sex trafficking come from man camps that TransCanada has brought to my territory. Wet’suwet’en has been experiencing that same violence for years. They have the Highway of Tears, where their missing and murdered relatives are stolen from. It all comes from the pipelines. It’s important to be in solidarity because we face violence from the same industry. Our ancestors traveled and always kept us connected with our indigenous relatives to the North. The waters connect us.”

According to the group, TC Energy is the same company that operates the Columbia Gas pipeline and storage facility in Appalachia. Indigenous people, including Monocan, Moneton, and Cherokee people, inhabited the hills and hollers of this region for thousands of years before white settlers arrived, bringing with them genocide and forced relocation. The fossil fuel industry and TC Energy in Appalachia today are a continuation of the legacy of colonization. Today, Indigenous people, Appalachian people, and all land defenders stand in solidarity to say WET’SUWET’EN STRONG. SHUT DOWN CANADA. SHUT DOWN TC ENERGY.

We’re told law enforcement is on scene assessing the situation.

We have a crew on scene working to get more details.