Protesters clash against TC Energy over pipeline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – What began as a peaceful protest turned to chaos this morning as a group turned up at TC Energy to protest several pipelines from Canada into the United States.

The protesters, who claim the projects hurt their people and their land, brought their complaints to the headquarters of TC Energy this morning.

“We have this big building here where TransCanada works and they have these offices where they politely go on throughout their day but their work actually ends up with people’s death and the poisoning of their water,” protester Kiera Young says.

Members of “Mother Against Meth Alliance” claim TransCanada to be the cause of violence, drugs and sex trafficking in their territory. After getting into the building’s lobby, they delivered their message saying their goal is to “Shut down Canada,” and “Shut down TC Energy.”

“I really fear that this epidemic will get worse so i’m here to take a stand,” protester Julie Richards says. ” … I’m not here for me today, I’m here for the missing and murdered indeginous relatives to honor them and to stand with Wetʼsuwetʼen.”

When police arrived to remove the protesters, some shoving began between the two sides. Fortunately, no one was injured.

“I’m here today to make a stand to tell Trans Canada that they’re not allowed in Iguala Territory and we will fight back,” Richards says.

Charleston Police Department Chief James “Tyke” Hunt says when units arrived on scene, a TC Energy employee told them “the protesters were not permitted to be there and needed to leave immediately.”

“Officers started communicating with the group and expressed our interest in a peaceful resolution,” he said. “The group, ‘Appalachians Against Pipelines,’ was told they could exercise their right to protest if they did so in a lawful manner, but to do so they needed to leave immediately, or they could be arrested. The group did not comply, so officers had to take steps to move the crowd outside.”

Most of the protesters moved once police gave the final warning to disperse, he says. Minor injuries, including scrapes and bruises, were reported during the initial enforcement of the vacate order.

As police vacated the building, Hunt says units found two women who bounded themselves together during the protest. However, he says although this situation required time and careful attention by officers and fire and medic staff, it was resolved without incident. The protesters dispersed shortly after the resolution of this matter.

CPD did not make any arrests today at the protest, Hunt said police made this decision “in the best interest of our city and the safety of those involved.” However, TC Energy says they want to press charges.

As their identities are discovered, police say protesters will face trespassing charges. Some may face more serious charges as well.

Terry Cunha, manager of liquid and power & storage communications with TC Energy, says the company “respects the various viewpoints people have and the right for peaceful demonstration.

” … our job is to ensure that we have done everything possible to demonstrate that we have engaged appropriately with all stakeholders, outlining that Coastal Gaslink will be built safely, with care and respect to the environment,” he says.

He added this project signed project agreements with 20 First Nations along the project route.

