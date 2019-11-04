Protesters fly ‘Baby Trump’ balloon ahead of the President’s arrival in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) – Protesters are gathering in Lexington before President Donald Trump’s arrival Monday, using a ‘Baby Trump’ balloon as a rallying point.

Sister station WKYT reports the 20-foot-tall balloon arrived in Lexington thanks to an online fundraiser.

The inflatable caricature of the President is commonly used to rally protesters, while President Trump’s supporters call it disrespectful.

The President is speaking at Rupp Arena at 7 p.m as part of a final push for Governor Matt Bevin’s campaign before Election Day on Tuesday. Bevin’s Democratic opponent, Andy Beshear, spent the day on the #TeamKentucky bus and stopped in several cities.

