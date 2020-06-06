Protesters hold ‘Stroll to the Poll’ event, encouraging voters to cast early ballots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Early voting for the West Virginia primary ended at 5 p.m. today, and a group of Kanawha County residents spent their day trying to get registered voters to cast their ballots.

Registered voters stood on the steps of the Kanawha County courthouse.

“This is to get people excited about voting,” says Karen Willams, one of the organizers of Saturday’s event. “When I pulled up to the parking lot this morning and saw all the cars and all the signs, it brought tears to my eyes.”

Several candidates showed up and showed their support for the stroll.

“We know through voting, legislation and policy change, things can be changed for the betterment of society,” says Bobby Robinson, another organizer.

Today’s event comes after protests and marches held over the last week by Charleston residents; demanding justice for George Floyd, the man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

“People are rising up,” Robinson says. “They are realizing there’s been a lot of injustices in this country for many years. But we’re all coming together for a more perfect union eventually.”

Rising up, and showing up, to the voting booths.

“President Obama said in his speech earlier that it’s not enough to protest,” Williams says. “We have to vote.”

Even though early voting has closed, you can still vote Tuesday when in-person voting begins at 6:30 a.m. and closes at 7:30 p.m.

If you requested an absentee ballot, they must be postmarked with Tuesday’s date.

Otherwise take your absentee ballot to your polling place and exchange it for a regular ballot.

