Protesters speak out against remote learning, canceled sports in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of West Virginia students, parents and guardians are lined up at the state capitol in protest of the West Virginia color-coded system and Just one week into the school year.

The protesters say they want to see school and sports start up again. They gathered to wait on Gov. Justice prior to his 12:30 p.m. press conference.

NOW: Hundreds of parents & students are gathered at the Capitol to protest against remote learning & canceled sports. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/4SIsb88fDo — Moriah Davis (@MDavisReports) September 14, 2020

Friday, Justice announced schools in the orange level on the state’s County Alert System would not be able to hold in-person classes and must move to virtual learning.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice arrives at the State Capitol building in Charleston for a press conference amid protesters speaking out against remote learning and canceled sports. Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Elbert Mosley)

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Lincoln, Boone, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, Pocahontas, Calhoun and Ohio counties are orange and Monongalia County remains red.

