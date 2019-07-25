PSC announces company to audit Frontier

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Public Service Commission has announced a company to perform the audit of Frontier West Virginia and Citizens Telecommunications Company of West Virginia.

Schumaker and Company has been selected to perform the focused management audit of the company.

Last month, the Commission rejected Frontier’s choice of auditor, determining that Frontier, in its selection of an auditing firm, had placed too much emphasis on cost and too little weight on the bidding firms’ resources, experience, audit planning, audit methodology, audit standards and report writing ability.