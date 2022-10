CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A “Pub Run”, hosted by Fife Street Brewing, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in downtown Charleston.

Fife Street Brewing says the event is being put on by Robert’s Running and Walking Shop.

It will start at the Fife Street Brewing location at 180 Summers Street near Brawley Walkway at 6 p.m.

After the run/walk, people are invited back to the brewery for beers. They say, “all runners and beer lovers are welcome!”