Public can return to Huntington City Council meetings

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the City of Huntington, members of the public will be able to attend City Council proceedings starting with the meeting scheduled for June 14.

The chambers will be limited to 26 people, including City Council members, staff and members of the public. This is to accommodate social distancing, but if a member of the public wishes to speak on an agenda meeting, they will have an opportunity to do so.

To accommodate any overflow attendees, a TV monitor will be set up to stream the meeting live in the hallway of City Hall.

Everyone wishing to attend these meetings will have their temperature checked before entering City Council chambers. Those who have been vaccinated will not be required to wear masks, but unvaccinated people will still have to wear them.

These meetings can also be viewed live on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page, on the city’s website, and on channel 24 for Comcast subscribers.