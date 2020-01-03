Public comment encouraged on possible vaping ban

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK ) — As new federal regulations are making it harder for teens to vape, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is looking to regulate vaping as well. In December, the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health opened a 30 day public comment period on a proposed regulation eliminating electronic smoking devices in public places.

“It would be similar to the current indoor smoking ban,” explained Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young. “It would restrict people from vaping in schools, clinics, restaurants, outside of hospitals — places that people are already not smoking.”

The health board has received three comments in support of the regulation, four comments against the regulation, and five comments that expressed an opinion about vaping, for instance, comments about banning flavors or a complete ban of vaping, but were not specifically about the proposed indoor vaping regulation.

The Board of Health will accept written comments until Wednesday, January 16, 2020. The health board will then meet at 4:30 p.m. on the 16th to vote on the regulation. The meeting will also include a time for public comments about the proposed regulation.

If you cannot attend the meeting but would like to make a comment, you can do it by mail or by email. Comments should be addressed to the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health, PO Box 927, Charleston WV 25323 or e-mailed to kanawhalhd@wv.gov.