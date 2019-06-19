Public hearing on education bill to take place Wednesday at Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – The State Capitol doors will open at 7a.m. for a public hearing on House Bill 206- the House of Delegates’ version of an education omnibus bill.

The hearing will begin at 8 a.m. with signups beforehand.

“This is a big bill, it’s like 145 pages. It makes big changes to our school system, so we think there needs to be a lot of debate and there needs to be a lot of discussion about it,” said Kanawha County Teacher Jay O’Neal.

On Tuesday, the House voted to advance all bills on second reading to third reading with the right to amend.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw says that decision is due to the hearing requested on Monday.

“We’ll hear that input whoever shows up and then on Wednesday afternoon members will have a chance to offer the amendments they choose,” said Speaker Hanshaw, (R) Clay.

The forum will run for two-hours and each person will be given an allotted amount of time depending on the amount who sign up.

Afterwards, the bill will be amended and have its third and final reading.