Public hearings set for West Virginia Suddenlink customers

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission says three public comment hearings are scheduled for customers of internet and cable company Suddenlink.

The commission is investigating customer service complaints about Suddenlink.

The hearings will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 23 in Beckley and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 24 in Charleston.

Anyone who prefers not to participate in a public hearing may send a letter to the commission at 201 Brooks St., Charleston, WV 25301.

Comments may also be submitted on the commission’s website.

The agency says people attending the hearings will be required to wear a mask.