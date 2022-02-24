IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—Ohio’s Attorney General is asking for the public’s help in a case of a Lawrence County man indicted for voyeurism and child pornography.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office says that 68-year-old Richard Slack, of Chesapeake, was indicted on Wednesday on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and 10 counts of voyeurism.

Yost says that Slack previously ran a funeral home in South Point and that he is alleged to have videotaped others for sexual gratification.

Anyone who has any information about this case is encouraged to call the Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling BCI’s tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online here.