Public opinion on substance use problems sought

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It’s one word with a lot of power: Stigma. It’s why a group of researchers want to know what you think about the current crisis involving substance use disorder.

Crystal Welch is the lead project coordinator for the survey.

“It’s groundbreaking,” Welch said. “This is one of the first one’s we’ve done; this is a great opportunity for the community to come together and let us know what you think.”

The survey is anonymous and asks whether you strongly agree, disagree, or fall in the middle to statements like, “People with substance use problems are to blame for their problems,” and “I tend to act more negatively towards people with substance use problems than other people I help.”

There are now more than 60 facilities within a 50 mile radius of Huntington to get treatment for substance use problems, but the public’s perception of those seeking treatment might affect whether or not someone actually gets treatment.

Welch said they plan to use the data collected from the survey to find out where people are getting their information and what changes might need to be made.

To do the survey click here.

If you missed a chance to do the survey another survey will open again Thursday, Sept. 5.