Public Service Commission warns about new Suddenlink phone scam in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is warning customers about a new phone scam involving Suddenlink.

The scammer identifies themselves as a Suddenlink representative and explains that the company is upgrading customers’ equipment to improve service quality. The scammer then says they promise a $40 credit and free service for November and December but that the customer must pay $200 for new equipment, requesting the customer’s banking information.

“If a caller claims to be from Suddenlink, or any utility, and makes an offer that sounds too good to be true, hang up on them and call the company at the customer service number that appears on your bill,” warned PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “These scammers are criminals and customers should never interact with them. Do not share your banking or credit card information with anyone you cannot confirm is a legitimate utility representative. And never share your personal information, including your Social Security number. If you receive a call such as this, call the police and report it immediately.”

This scam has also been happening across the country.