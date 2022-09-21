CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As it stands right now, the plan for the multimillion-dollar “Capital Sports Center” is to convert the former Macy’s building at the Charleston Town Center and the adjacent parking garage into the proposed sports center.

“We made the announcement a couple of weeks ago… The proposal of this capital sports center. But this is now our opportunity to show those detailed plans as they are right now to the community,” Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says Tuesday night during the first public forum on the subject.

However, the point of Tuesday night’s meeting wasn’t to showcase these plan. Charleston and Kanawha County officials wanted to hear from the public and gather their ideas.

When the session started, everyone in attendance was separated into multiple groups. Each talking about a different section of the proposed sports complex.

The separation allowed the public to express any concerns on specific areas of the plan. Some of the suggestions were changes made by those who would use the center, including Kanawha County swim teams.

“We need more seating. They said about 350, but it really should be 1,000 to 1,200,” says Lily Patnoe with the Kanawha Valley Kraken swim team.

However, others say they’d like the facility to offer options for other seasonal sports. “We have an indoor track and field facility at Marshall and we have one in Morgantown, but we don’t have one in the Charleston area,” says Kanawha County resident Dr. Steve Thaxton.

Representatives with the city and the county wrote down these ideas and they will be reviewed after the following sessions.

Mayor Goodwin also says, once they gather the information they need, it’s estimated to take more than three years to build the complex.

If you couldn’t attend the meeting Tuesday night, there will be two other in-person sessions. One will be on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at the City Center at Slack Plaza, and the other will be on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Roosevelt Community Center.