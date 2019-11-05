Public Works Department prepares for winter weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The City of Huntington is getting weather-ready ahead of winter storms.

Tuesday morning, the Public Works Department went on a dry run with their fleet of vehicles to see what issues they may face when it comes time to lay down salt and brine, and plow the snow.

Those issues may include cars parked too close to the corner, trees, and portable basketball hoops.

“If you see one of our snow plow trucks coming, stay at least one thousand feet away from it,” said Public Works Director Jim Insco. “It’s going to throw salt out, they can’t stop on a dime, so don’t [try] to cut in front of them. Be cognizant of what we’re trying to do out there and that’s to get people home and to work safely.”

The department has 1,200 tons of salt on hand and has the ability to order 600 more tons. They also make their own brine.

“We want to make sure we get [the brine] down on the streets, that way when we start throwing salt, the salt has something to stick to,” said Insco.

The Public Works Department has a total of 7 plows, 6 salt spreaders, and 2 brine trucks.