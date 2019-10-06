Pumpkin Festival Returns to Milton

MILTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – This weekend West Virginia hosts its annual pumpkin festival. The festival takes place in Milton and is designed to help farmers with the raising and selling of their pumpkins.
More than fifty thousand visitors are expected to attend and celebrate the pumpkin harvest. It’s recognized as one of the mountain state’s largest festivals.
