Jack-o-Lanterns at the Pumpkin House in Logan, WV

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The Pumpkin House in Logan, West Virginia will be open until Halloween on Oct. 31.

There will be pumpkin carving displays, a carving contest and activities for all ages.

They say there will be 2,500 pumpkins on display.

It is being put on by the Woman’s Club of Logan with help from the Logan Fire Department.

The Pumpkin House is at 581 Main Street in Logan, WV.

The event says if you are interested in carving pumpkins, having a display or have questions, call 304-687-1936.