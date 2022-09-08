CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season.

Here is a list of places where visitors can pick a pumpkin straight off the vine, navigate a winding corn maze, go on a wagon ride, and do other fun fall festivities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

West Virginia

Cabell County

Cooper Family Farms in Milton has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, haunted maze and inflatables. Autumn festivities are open Sept. 12-Nov. 1. More info: cooperfamilyfarms.net.

Stoll Farm in Milton offers pumpkin picking, wagon rides, a sunflower patch and more. The farm has U-Pick and Pumpkin Store Weekends starting Sept. 24 and running until Oct. 16. More info: Facebook.

Kanawha County

Chandler Pumpkin Farm in Elkview features an obstacle course, a giant slide, a petting zoo, a U-pick pumpkin patch and more. Fall activities are open Sept. 24-Oct. 29. More info: chandlerpumpkinfarmllc.com.

Mason County

At Bumgarner’s Pumpkin Festival in Letart, visitors can enjoy food, treats and crafts, and they can purchase mums, U-pick pumpkins, straw and fodder. The festival is Sept. 17-18. More info: Facebook.

Putnam County

Gritt’s Fun Farm in Buffalo has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides and more. Fall festivities are open Sept. 17-Oct. 30. More info: grittsfarm.com.

Raleigh County

Okes Family Farms in Cool Ridge hosts a pumpkin patch, corn maze, Fall Festival, and two Witches’ Nights. The pumpkin patch opens Sept. 24. More info: okesfamilyfarms.com.

Roane County

The Pumpkin Patch just outside of Spencer offers fall family fun from Sept. 10-Oct. 29. More info: Facebook.

Wood County

Butcher Family Farm and Greenhouse in Washington has a variety of mums, pumpkins and gourds of all shapes, colors, and sizes. The fall season is from mid-September to late October. More info: butcherfamilyfarm.com.

Ohio

Athens County

Libby’s Pumpkin Patch in Albany has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, food carts, giant hill slides and more. The 2022 Fall Schedule is from Sept. 24-Oct. 23. More info: libbyspumpkinpatch.com.

Meigs County

Porter’s Pumpkins & Jada’s Maze in Pomeroy features a corn maze and pumpkin painting plus a collection of mums, pumpkins and Native American corn. Autumn festivities start Sept. 20 and end Oct. 31. More info: Facebook.

Ross County

At the Apple Harvest Open House at Hirsch Fruit Farm, there will be hayrides, orchard tours, apple and pumpkin picking, and more. The event is Sept. 17-19 at the farm’s State Route 772 location in Chillicothe. More information: Facebook Events.

Scioto County

Kindred Ride Farms in Lucasville has wagon rides, U-pick pumpkins, a corn maze and more. Activities begin Sept. 17 and run until Oct. 30. More info: Facebook.

At Noble Family Farms in Minford, there is a pumpkin patch, a Ninja Warrior Course, two corn mazes and more. Fall activities are open Sept. 17-Oct. 30. More info: Facebook.

Kentucky

Morgan County

White Oak Pumpkin Patch in West Liberty has inflatables, two corn mazes, hayrides, a petting zoo and a pumpkin patch. White Oak’s fall season runs Sept. 3-Oct. 31. More info: whiteoakpumpkinpatch.com.

Perry County

Holliday Farm and Garden in the Hazard-Rowdy area is a pumpkin, mum and animal farm. The Annual Farm Days (dates unknown) includes hay rides, pumpkin painting, food and a corn maze. More info: Facebook.

Pike County

3-Mile Creek Rescue Farm in Dorton has kids’ activities, hayrides and farm animals, in addition to mums, pumpkins and gourds available for purchase. The pumpkin patch opens on Oct. 1st and remains open every weekend that month. More info: Facebook.

Editor’s Note: This article is a living list that can be added to. Any Tri-State farms or organizations hosting a pumpkin patch or corn maze can be included on the list by emailing abarber@wowktv.com.