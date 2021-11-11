All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

UPDATE: Foster found for puppies discovered in dumpster

These puppies were found in a tote thrown in a dumpster in Kanawha County (Courtesy: Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association)

UPDATE (1:03 p.m. on Thursday, November 11): According to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, a foster has been found for these puppies!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is looking for a foster home for a litter of puppies found in a dumpster.

The shelter says that they’ve had a big influx of puppies needing foster homes and that they will provide the supplies and medical care for their fosters.

Anyone interested in fostering for the shelter should email julie@adoptcharleston.com.

